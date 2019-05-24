Share:

HAFIZABAD : The police of Gujranwala region were determined to minimise crime and eliminate criminals with the cooperation of civil society, traders, and media.

These views were expressed by RPO Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi during an address to a ceremony here on Thursday. The ceremony was organised by DPO Hafizabad for returning the stolen articles to real owners.

The RPO appreciated the district police particularly Hafizabad City police, headed by SHO Ijaz Butt and CIA Staff incharge Ahad Tarar, for brilliant performance. He expressed his satisfaction over the good performance of the district police regarding unparalleled recovery of stolen items in the history of Hafizabad.

Earlier, the DPO Sajid Kiani told the RPO that due to strenuous efforts of the police during the past one month, the police have arrested 90 members of 11 gangs and have recovered cash worth Rs4000,000, 30 cattle heads, 12 motorcycles, one car, two trucks, and gold ornaments worth Rs20 million. He further told him that the arrested criminals were involved in 80 cases of dacoity, robbery, street crime, etc. The police have also recovered sophisticated firearms from the accused operating in Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and other districts of Punjab since long.

As many 82 victims who received the stolen articles raised slogans in favour of district police and thanked the DPO and the RPO for tracing their cases.