Rawalpindi - Scores of workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, money changers and others staged a protest demonstration against rise in rate of dollar at Bank Road on Thursday.

The protest demonstration was led by PTI local leader Sultan Surkhuru. Some enraged protestors also torched US dollars while many others put the currency under shoes to express their anger over high rate of dollar.

According to details, a large number of PTI workers, money changers and others assembled at Bank Road and registered their protest against increase in dollar price. They chanted slogans against the USA, IMF and the government high ups. Addressing the protestors, the speakers said that the USA and the IMF had put in trouble the whole world in general and Pakistan in particular by increasing rate of dollar. They alleged that some businessmen and other rich people were involved in stocking dollars in a bid to earn profit in the days to come which created panic in the market. “The hoarding of dollar hurt country’s economy,” The speakers said.

“We will have to crush dollar under shoes to strengthen economy of Pakistan,” said PTI leader Sultan. He said that the people should not buy imported items from markets to devalue the dollar. He said that the PM should take notice of the issue immediately. The protestors triggered a traffic jam in Saddar and its suburbs with traffic wardens trying hard to facilitate the road users and other visitors.