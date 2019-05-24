Share:

ISLAMABAD - After delay of one year, the Capital Development Authority has eventually released over Rs5 million to develop the first-ever scientific landfill site near Sangjani for disposal of tons of garbage on permanent basis produced by the federal capital.

The contract will be awarded to a firm after completing formalities, a Metropolitan Corporation senior official of the Sanitation Wing said on Thursday.

It would also be ensured that the underground water of the area would not be polluted by dumping of around 750-800 metric tons of garbage and municipal solid waste per day.

The official said that the entire process would take over 4 months but the MCI would start disposing the garbage after the period of two months on temporary basis.

The land near Sangjani, spreading over 70 acres, was selected due to its minimum hauling distance, suitable topography, distant from aircraft route for flight safety and socio-environmental factors.

He said that the sanitation department had aggressively pursued with the authorities concerned to get this piece of land as the matter remained in cold storage for several months.

To a query, he said that the idea of waste-to-energy plant could not be materialised as the solid waste of Islamabad contained moisture.

However, he said that the department was considering other ways to recycle the total generated trash, for which five segregation stations would be set up in the federal capital.

Currently, the solid waste of the city was being dumped in the area of Sector I-12 and its residents were facing a constant problem of nauseating smell emitting from the overflowing landfill site, established there some five years ago by the CDA.