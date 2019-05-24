Share:

LAHORE - Sara Loren has always made headlines for her dusky beauty, sharp eastern features, versatile performances, and so much more. Always open to experimenting with the characters she takes up, Loren is known to many as the ‘Fearless Beauty’ of our industry.

Her fan following extends beyond Pakistan with innumerous fans from all around the world.

With Sara, the more demanding her roles are, the more she enjoys the challenge.

Her thriving acting career in the Pakistani Drama Industry, led her to the silver screen in Bollywood, where she made a name for herself working with renowned names such as Mahesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, RandeepHooda, Arshad Varsi, T Series, Zee Music and many more.

Having started her career at the age of 15, Sara has spent over a decade performing in front of the camera.

When asked about her motivation to keep doing what she does, the charismatic actress says, “I never get tired of life. I enjoy every bit of my work. Striving to be a better human being is something I truly believe in. Every day is a new challenge for me. I am self-critical and enjoy working on improving myself as an actor and as a human being. I believe everyone must strive for higher achievements and a better life”.

Sara’s film Murder 3, which was a Bollywood feature film, produced by Mahesh Bhatt in India, was a turning point in her acting career. The actress shared the screen with Randeep Hooda and Aditi Rao Hydari - both are celebrated personalities of Bollywood.

No surprise that Sara’s brilliant work received praise internationally among the critics which further led to additional acting opportunities in India.

The critically acclaimed actress, Sara Loren is all set to make her debut in the Pakistani Film Industry this year with “Ishrat Made in China”. The film also marks Mohib Mirza’s directorial debut as a feature film director.

Mohib is also a brilliant actor who is known to have delivered exceptionally challenging roles. Other personalities expected to feature alongside Sara Loren include Sanam Saeed, HSY, Mohib Mirza, Ali Kazmi and more.

When asked about her character Sara did not reveal much, but she did mention that her character will leave the audience awestruck. The dedicated actress is currently undergoing strenuous physical training for the action sequences.

A highly motivated individual, Sara Loren is not only determined to ace her performance in the upcoming mega film but is also working towards developing a platform that empowers women. Although much hasn’t been revealed, the actress wants her initiative to encourage independence among women. Eagerly looking forward to seeing what this fearless beauty has in store for us.