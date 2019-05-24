Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court will start E-Court system on Monday and a bench will hear the cases through video-link.

It is for the first time in the judicial history of Pakistan that courts will be connected through application of latest video-link connectivity.

It will benefit the lawyers as well as litigants and make the judicial system more responsive to the needs of the people approaching courts for redressal of their grievances.

Initially this facility is being started at the Principal Seat, Islamabad and the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi.

A three member Bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will start hearing of cases through this facility from Monday.

The Advocates of Karachi whose cases are fixed before Bench No.1 at the Principal Seat, Islamabad shall argue their cases in a courtroom at the Supreme Court Branch Registry at Karachi, which has been connected to Court Room No.1 at the Principal Seat, Islamabad.

The cases will be heard and decided by the three member Bench at Islamabad through the use of Information Communication Technology tools (E-Court).

According to a press statement from top court, E-Court facility will provide an effective and efficient platform which will discourage adjournments, encourage legal fraternity to plead their cases without any delay and at the same time provide convenience to the Advocates to pursue their cases in other Courts in the city where the Branch Registry is situated. “It will also benefit the litigants as their cases will not only be decided expeditiously but it shall also save them time and money. This will also help improve disposal of cases and reduce backlog.”

It added that the system will be cost effective and time saving and will improve accessibility.