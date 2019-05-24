Share:

The month of Ramzan has begun and Muslims all over the world are fasting, except next door to Pakistan in Xingjiang, China’s predominantly Muslim province. According to a report, China is the only place in the world where Muslims are not allowed to fast. Muslims of China are deprived of their religious rights, which is clearly a violation of basic human rights. I am astonished why the Muslim countries are not raising this issue in front of China, especially Pakistan which has been considered its all-weather friend. The Muslim countries should break the ice on this sensitive issue. It is the duty of all Muslim countries to protect the rights of their Muslim brothers where they are in the minority.

AGHA NOSHAD,

Lahore, May 9.