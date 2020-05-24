Share:

Lahore - Fourteen more succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Saturday, taking the death toll to 324.

Similarly, as many as 275 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province during the same period, taking the number of patients to 18,730.

So far 123 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 61 Rawalpindi, 44 Multan, 30 Gujranwala, 28 Faisalabad, nine Sargodha, six Gujrat, five Rahim Yar Khan, three Bahawalpur, two each from Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Sialkot and Toba Tek Singh and one each from Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

Out of total 18,730 COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners and 15, 860 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

Lahore has become the epicenter of the pandemic with 8,864 Covid-19 cases and 123 casualties.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 197, 225 tests have been performed in the province.

Out of these, he said, 18, 730 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that highest number of cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group followed by 31-45 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases have been reported from above 70 years age group.

He said that 5,906 patients have recovered and returned home, 324 died while 12,500 were under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities. Out of 1,886 suspected healthcare workers, he said, 241 have been tested positive for the virus.