KARACHI - Commissioner Kara­chi Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday imposed a ban on visit, swim or bath into the sea within the local limits of Karachi Division.

According to a notifi­cation, the ban has been imposed for the period of two months at the beaches, sea sides with­in local territorial lim­its of Karachi Division from May 23, 2020 till July 22, 2020.

All the respective Dep­uty Commissioners are authorized to take ac­tion against the violators in coordination with the concerned Senior Super­intendent of Police and get the violators booked under section 188 of Cr.Pc. in writing in the concerned Police Stations for the violation of Sec­tion 144 Cr. P.C.