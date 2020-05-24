Share:

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has expressed deep sorrow over the Karachi plane crash and said that the KP and the entire provincial government are deeply saddened over this tragedy.

Talking to media at the Civil Secretariat Itlla Cell yesterday, Ajmal Wazir said that due to the corona and Karachi plane crash, the Eid will be celebrated very simplicity.

“At the government level, no official gatherings will be held on the occasion of Eid, we also urge the people to avoid unnecessary gatherings on this Eid and stay at home,” he added.

Referring to the corona helpline number, Ajmal Wazir said that the provincial government has introduced helpline number 1700 for corona on which more than one lakh calls have been received so far. He said that through the helpline medical assistance and advices of experts have been provided to people.

Ajmal Wazir said the helpline had also provided guidance to the people involved in the field of handicrafts and registration of civil defense volunteers.

“Eid is a test case for people, if the SOPs on Eid are not taken serious, then the government will opt for complete lockdown again, the people should cooperate with the government in the struggle against corona,” he added.

Ajmal Wazir appealed to the people to refrain from aerial firing and prove that they are civilized citizens.

He warned that law will be enacted to discourage aerial firing and a strict action will be taken against violators.

He said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has issued clear directives to all concerned to take strict action against the violators.