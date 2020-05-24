Share:

LAHORE - Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan in his special message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr has said that this Eid is a day to share happiness among the poor and needy but in the present situation we celebrate this Eid in very special circumstances.

Aleem Khan said that on the one hand there is a tragic accident situation of the plane crash while on the other hand due to coronavirus, we have to keep in mind the social distances and safety measures.

He said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr every Pakistani has to show a practical attitude and avoid carelessness by adopting a responsible attitude and at the same time express sympathy and special prayers for the families of the martyrs of the tragic accident in Karachi.

Aleem Khan prayed that may Allah Almighty bless the dear homeland to get rid of the current situation as soon as possible and let us all be able to live a normal life once again.