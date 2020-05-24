Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PIA plane crash news has shocked everyone and people can’t handle it. So many innocent people lost their lives in this tragic plane crash. Similarly, late Junaid Jamshed lost his life on 7th December 2016 when PIA Flight 661 crashed in Havelian. The flight was en route to Islamabad from Chitral. The two-days ago plane crash reminded Ayeza Khan of Junaid Jamshed’s death and she shared her pain with people on social media. Ayeza Khan wrote on her social media page, “Is hadsay ne phir se Junaid Jamshaid kay shaheed hounay kay ghum ko taaza kardya!!!”