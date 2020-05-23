Share:

ISLAMABAD-SabziMandi police held a wanted member of a bike lifter gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousandsof rupees from them, a police spokesman said. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) IslamabadMuhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) WaqarUd din Syed assignedtask to SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to accelerate efforts against bike-lifters. Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervisionof DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqar including SHO SabziMandi Sub-InspectorImran Haider along with patrolling teams of SabziMandi police station. The team apprehended red handed a wanted member of a bike lifter gangnamely Hasrat Khan Ilyas and recovered four stolen motorbikes from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to lift thesemotorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and further investigation isunderway from him.

DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has appreciated the performance ofSabziMandi Police team and directed the officials to intensify effortsto curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.