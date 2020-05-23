Share:

Attock -: District Emergency Officer DrAshfaqMian returned cash and valuables to the legal heirs whichthe rescuers recovered from the site of an accident.

The valuables which includedRs 725680, prize bonds worth Rs 10,000, two gold rings, three precious stones and two iphones were handed over to the legal heirs of the deceased which include YasirIdrees, Advocate Nadeem, Muhammad Arshad and Tasawar Aziz Khan. DEO DrAshfaq said that this was the biggest recovery since the establishment of Rescue 1122 Attock and this department is proud of its rescuers who recovered these valuables and brought it on the record.

The legal heirs praised the Rescue 1122 services and paid tributes to their professionalism, dedication and honesty.

It is worth mentioning that on Thursday evening three persons including two women had died on the spot when their vehicle collided with a loaded dumper near Faqeerabad.

Those who died included Omer, his fiancéKanwal(a teacher of Army Public School) and her mother Taj Begum.

They were coming back from Islamabad when they met this fatal accident. Omer and Kanwal were going to tie the knot after a few days .