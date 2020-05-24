Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Eid would be held on Sunday before the announcement of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

His annoucement was corroborate by the moon sighting committee later in the night.

He said religious festivals should be a source of unity and solidarity among the nation and not of conflict.

In a news conference held here, the federal minister stated that every year there was a difference of opinion on the matter of moon-sighting of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr by different groups.

“State is always above sectarianism and group differences and religious festivals should be a cause of unity and not of dispute”, he said.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain insisted that we must follow the laws of our country while living in Pakistan. The federal minister said the process of moon sighting has become easier with the progress in science.

He said that the Ministry of Science and Technology had also introduced an app for moon sighting. He said Islam urged us to seek knowledge and Islamic teachings and the Holy Quran were the source of all knowledge.

According to science, the moon of Shawwal was evolved last night and it will be seen in Sanghar, Badin and Pasni belt today (Saturday).