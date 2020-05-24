Share:

DIR LOWER - Deputy Director Health Officer Dir Lower Dr. Irshad Ali Saturday confirmed that they have 245 patients tested positive while 128 persons so far recovered from the Coronavirus out of the total 1401 suspected persons in the district.

He said the result of the 455 patients are yet to come and currently they have one person staying in the quarantine centers and 30 others are under treatment in isolation wards.

District Focal Person Dr. Irshad has also recovered from the Coronavirus as he was tested negative after being quarantined for 14 days. Dr. Irshad Ali also appealed to public to follow the rules and regulations laid down by the provincial government of social distance, wash hands for 20secs regularly and avoid handshaking and hugging and crowded places for ensuring safety to yourself and your family.