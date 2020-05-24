Share:

LAHORE - Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Saturday, said that the entire nation mourned over loss of precious human lives in Karachi plane crash. He said it was a tragic incident as most of the passengers who embraced martyrdom were on their way to home to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their families. Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the top priority of the government to provide best medical facilities to the survivors. He said rescue activities were underway and relevant authorities were performing their duties vigilantly.

OIC Secretary General condoles

Meanwhile, the OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, in his telephonic conversation with the foreign minister, also expressed his deep condolences on the tragic crash of PIA 8303 flight and loss of precious lives and the foreign minister thanked for the condolences.

Saudi Crown Prince express grief

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz al Saud has expressed grief and sorrow over the PIA plane crash in Karachi. In his condolence message to President Dr. Arif Alvi, he also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz said that this was a highly tragic and sad incident before Eid-ul-Fitr and all prayers of Prime Minister Iman Khan and his government were with the passengers, crew members, families of victims at this hour of grief.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has offered condolences to the bereaved families, whose dear ones lost their lives in the tragic PIA crash in Karachi.

In this regard, a short video has also been shared with the media by the Directorate of Media Affairs, Pakistan Air Force to express its solidarity with the entire nation especially the relatives of the ones who lost their lives in the fateful crash, said a PAF press release.

“The entire rank and file of Pakistan Air Force is saddened and offers heartfelt condolences with the families of the crew members of the PIA flight PK-8303 as well.”

PAF has offered every possible support to the national carrier in this testing time and its personnel are taking active part in the relief activities..

Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir expressed deep sorrow over the Karachi plane crash and said the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire provincial government were deeply saddened by this national tragedy.

Talking to media in Information Cell at Civil Secretariat, Ajmal Wazir said due to corona and Karachi plane crash the Eid would be celebrated with simplicity.

He said Eid would be celebrated with utmost simplicity in the memory of those who were martyred in the tragedy due to the plane crash. Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash carrying 87 passengers and 12 crew members near Karachi Airport, which has resulted in the loss of many lives.

In his message the minister said that in this hour of grief, he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. He said that his prayers at this time were with all those affected by this tragedy, Omer Ayub said.

The federal Minister also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to him and other members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.