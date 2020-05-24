Share:

PESHAWAR - The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reached 381 on Saturday as 16 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, official data released by the Khyber Health Department confirmed.

According to details, as many as 236 new cases were confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,391. The new infections include 16 people, who had recently returned from abroad, and who now have been kept at different quarantine centres.

Out of 16 new deaths, nine have been reported in Peshawar, one each in Nowshera, Mardan, Bajaur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohat, and Lakki Marwat.

The Health Department said a total of 2,297 patients have recovered in KP, including 99 during the last 24 hours.

KP has recorded more deaths from the pandemic than any other province in the country, while Peshawar remains the most affected district of the province, with 225 deaths, nearly two-third of the total number of deaths in the province. The total confirmed cases in the metropolis have now reached 2,805, nearly half of the tally in the province.

Another coronavirus patient, a woman, died in Nowshera on Saturday.

Nowshera Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said the deceased was laid to rest in Gul Baba graveyard under the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She was the second woman to die in Nowshera of the virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll from COVID-19 in Nowshera now stands at 20.