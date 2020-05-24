Share:

Bahawalpur - Eid prayers will be offered at more than 400 places in Bahawalpur district.

According to the statement released by the district administration on Saturday, more than 1,500 police personnel will be on duty at Eid congregations across the district.

The statement says special attention will be paid to social distancing at the Eid gatherings.

This year, there will be two large Eid gatherings in the district, including one at the main Eidgah while other congregations will be held at the main Eidgah and Gulzar Sadiq Park during which social distancing will be ensured.

In other Eidgahs across the district, prayers will be offered at different times: from 6.30 am to 8 am. According to Fiqah-e-Hanafi, Eid prayers will be offered in different parts of the city as under:

In Satellite Town at 6:30 am, in Islamic Colony at 6:45 am, in Jamia Islamia at 7: 00 am, in Nabawiyah Sajid Awan Town at 8:00 am, in Khizra Masjid Model Town- B block at 7:40 am, in Sirani Masjid Multan Road, Technical High School at 6:30 am, at Noori Masjid Islamic Colony at 7:00 am, and at Mouza Bangan at 7:00 am.

According to Fiqae Jaffaria, main Eid congregations will be held in the Central Shia Jama Masjid Chah Fateh Khan Bazaar at 7:15 am, at Imambargah Darbar Ahl-e-Bayt Hussaini Chowk at 7:30 am, at Imambargah Aiwan-e-Hujjat-ul-Asr, known as Bhattiyan Wali, at 7:45 am, at Imambargah Sharikat-ul-Hussein, New Sadiq Colony at 7:30 am, at Imambargah Bait-ul-Hazn Javed Colony at 8:00 am, at Masjid Bait-ul-Nabwa Tibba Badr Sher at 7 am, at Shia Jamia Masjid Shahenshah Khorasan Basti Sahalan at 8:00 am, and at Jamia Masjid Wamam Bargah Jagir Haider Karar, Yazman Road near Punjab College at 8:00 am.