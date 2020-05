Share:

LAHORE - Moon of Shawwal (1441 AH) was sighted and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervour on Sunday today. Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman made this announcement after meeting of the committee in Karachi on Saturday. Mufti Muneeb told the media persons that several witnesses were received from Balochistan and other parts of the country about sighting of the moon.