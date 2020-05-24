Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that entire nation is in a state of sorrow due to tragic plane crash incident in Karachi. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said, “People equally share the grief of the families, who lost their beloved ones in this incident.” He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the grieved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. The Minister said that due to this tragic incident Eid-ula-Fitr would be celebrated with simplicity.

He added that all possible facilities were being provided to the affectees of the incident on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.