DADU - The district government has imposed a ban on the entry of tourists in Gorakh Hill Station, Sindh’s only hill resort, during Eid holidays to avoid spread of the coronavirus.
Therefore, all hotels, motels and restaurants at the station will remain closed during the period.
However, the locals of Gorakh Hill and suburbs will be exempted from the ban, according to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Shah Zaman Khurro here on Friday.
It is further stated in the notification that large Eid congregations will be banned.
The notification asks the faithful to maintain social distancing besides following other standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Eid prayers.
The DC, in the notification, tells owners of hotels, motels and restaurants at Gorakh Hill Station to comply with the government order and do not let any tourist in during Eidul Fitr holidays, or otherwise get ready to face the music.
The notification further reads that the shrine of famous saint Hazrat Qalander Lal Shahbaz will also remain closed until next orders.