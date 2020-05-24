Share:

FAISALABAD - Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) on Saturday arranged online training sessions for the faculty members after taking all possible protection measures for the Covid-19.

The training sessions were organised at the university’s Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium.

Earlier vice-chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Kamal directed all deans and directors to develop a strategy in line with the guidance of HEC in this regard.

Training was provided to the faculty batch wise and in different sessions. The procedures and process of online teaching and the queries were discussed at length on the occasion. Zoom software, Google classroom and what’s App will be used for online teaching.

Dr Kamal has designated a well equipped studio for the recording of online lectures at the main campus. The same facility is going to be offered at the New Campus very soon.

Before resumption of full length classes from 16th July 2020, online classes will start in the 1st week of June 2020.

GCUF has taken all possible measures for covid19 awareness for students and the employees. All SOPs/guidelines will be followed such as hand wash, use of hand sanitizer, facemasks and social distancing. Health advisory is also active at the university’s health centre.

The IT section, in collaboration with Quality Enhancement Cell Directorate of Students Affairs and Directorate of Academics, is providing assistance all the time.

All deans are supervising and guiding their respective faculty members. IT assistance has also been extended to the students for solving their queries.

GCUF hopes to achieve the best results through effective online class network in the present scenario of Covid-19 pandemic.