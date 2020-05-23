Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs750 and was traded at Rs 96,600 on Saturday as compared to Rs 95,850 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs643 and was traded at Rs82,819 compared to its trade at Rs82,176. The price of silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1040 while that of 10 gram also remained stable at Rs891.63. In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $2 and was traded at $1735 as compared to $1733 of last trading day, the association reported.