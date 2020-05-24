Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the coronavirus pandemic has damaged economy of the entire world including Pakistan which necessitated easing the lockdown so that people could resume businesses to earn livelihood with dignity.

The Governor was addressing ceremonies organised to distribute food packs among deserving families of Shahdara at the office of PTI leader, Naeem Haider Butt, Ravi Road, and Walton Road on behalf of singer Ali Zafar.

Governor also addressed media queries on the occasion.

The Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences for all those who lost their lives in the tragic aircraft crash in Karachi on Friday and prayed for eternal peace of the martyrs’ souls.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant courage to the bereaved families to be able bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Responding to media queries,the Governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan always made his point that the “corrupt” would not be spared as they were looting public resources and depriving people of their due share in the socio-economic development . “Time has proved that Imran Khan is true to his words and practiced what he said,” he maintained.

Chaudhry Sarwar regretted that as soon as the sugar scandal surfaced the opposition parties maintained that the scam “would not be investigated”.

However, when investigations were completed the opposition said the inquiry’s forensic report would not come.

He said eventually PM Imran Khan “fulfilled his promise” of making the sugar scandal forensic report public.

“Still, the opposition was busy criticising the government”,he regretted.

He highlighted that PML-N gave Rs 22 billion subsidy and the PTI government gave only Rs 3 billion subsidy in sugar exports and still the government got all issues investigated in a fair and transparent manner.

To a question ,Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not facing any threat, adding that the general elections would be held on time i.e. in 2023.

PTI while working on its mission to serve the people and the country would complete its five-year constitutional tenure as the mandate has been given by the people.

Unfortunately, he said, the opposition parties had nothing to say except to criticise the government on its each and every public interest endeavor.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Rs 500 million were deposited in the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund and food ration was distributed among more than one million poor families across the board.

Referring to coronavirus pandemic Ch Sarwar expressed apprehension that masses’ non-seriousness in observing SOPs and social distancing could further open the floodgate of coronavirus onslaught.

He said people’s “non-serious attitude” might push Pakistan among the top 10 countries where coronavirus was spreading at a much faster pace.

“We must observe SOPs and social distancing to protect people from coronavirus,” he said.

On the occasion, Pakistan Red Crescent Chairman and Singer Abrar-ul-Haq lauded Governor Chaudhry Sarwar for providing ration for poor families and added that the Red Crescent would also provide food packs to 400 poor families in Shahdara after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Governor said the Red Crescent society was working for the welfare of people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Singer Ali Zafar said hundreds and thousands of people had become jobless including daily wage earners due to the scourge of coronavirus in the country. He said it’s the responsibility of wealthy people to stand with the poor families in this hour of need.

He said his NGO also provided ration to thousands of poor families in these testing times.