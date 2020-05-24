Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Is­mail visited the residence of Ansar Naqvi, a senior journalist and Director News of a private TV chan­nel at Askari-IV, who was among the victims lost lives in PIA’s plane crash at Karachi on Friday.

The Sindh Governor ex­pressed his condolences to Shehryar and Shazin, sons of the deceased journalist.

He said that the plane crash was a big tragedy and was a great shock espe­cially to the families of the victims, said a statement on Saturday.

He said that Ansar Naqvi was a senior journalist as well as a very good man who was always ready to teach his juniors.