LAHORE-Pakistan’s young fast bowler Naseem Shah has said that he is mentally prepared for the England tour and looking forward to do well against the hosts.

Young bowling sensation Naseem Shah has bright chances to make his way in the Pakistan’s 25-men extended squad for the England tour this summer, where the men in green will play three Tests and three T20Is in a bio-secure environment. The young pacer is keen to deliver for his side and eager to learn from the experience of playing in England.

“This will be my first trip to England and I am looking forward to doing well there and learn by playing in England’s conditions and against English players,” Naseem said this while talking to a news channel here Saturday. “Of course, I am mentally prepared for the tour and I am eager to deliver for my team and country.”

The ICC on Friday issued guidelines for step-by-step return of cricket and one of the key guidelines stated that celebrations with body contact, and shared use of drink bottles, towels, and equipment can pose a risk in cricket and should be strongly discouraged. On this, 17-year-old young pacer said that there is no other choice but to follow these guidelines.

“Although it will be difficult for the players to follow the rules yet we have to avoid the spread of this disease and for this, we will have to adopt the guidelines issued by the officials,” he said and added: “This is for the time being and once the things are normal, we will be back to our routine on the field.”

The youngster said that he is aware that players are told not to apply saliva on the ball and said that he will try to follow the guidelines on this issue. “Players are habitual of traditional manners to shine the ball but we have to follow what we are being told by the ICC and officials,” he added.

Naseem recently got his first central contract last week and when asked about his feelings, when he heard this news, the pacer said that he is happy to receive the contract from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and now he is looking forward to doing even better for the country. “Of course, I am happy to receive the contract,” he said and added: “I aim to do better for my team in every format.”