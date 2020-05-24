Share:

Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that a committee has been formed to investigate Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash. He said the committee will submit its final report to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The governor gave these remarks while visiting bereaved families of plane crash victims.

He said one million rupees will be given to families of the victims. The compensation money will be handed over to the families within a week.

Imran Ismail said Jinnah International Airport is surrounded by tall building due to which Sindh Building Control Authority has also been included in the inquiry.

On May 22, at least 97 were killed and dozens others wounded after a PIA plane crashed with nearly 100 people on board in Karachi, according to Spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department.

PIA plane was close to landing when it came down among houses, sparking an explosion and killing several people on the ground.

The flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport and crashed in Model Colony area in Malir, approximately 4 kilometers away from the airport.

The crash occurred just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume after planes were grounded during a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.