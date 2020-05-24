Share:

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Saturday received Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao and the two discussed means to boost bilateral ties.

Zhang congratulated al-Kadhimi for taking office after gaining the confidence of the Iraqi parliament.

The ambassador also confirmed China's willingness to develop relations with Iraq and asserted China's stance in respecting Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

For his part, al-Kadhimi said that Iraq appreciates China's support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and he looks forward to strengthening economic cooperation in a way that addresses the current crisis caused by the decline in oil prices.

Al-Kadhimi also expressed Iraq's desire to attract investments from Chinese companies in the country in the fields of energy and agriculture.

On May 6, al-Kadhimi was sworn in as the new prime minister in Iraq, following the approval of the parliament on most of his cabinet members.

On April 26, a Chinese team of medical experts left Iraq after a 50-day stay to support Iraq in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. China has also donated batches of medical supplies to Iraq to help to combat the coronavirus.