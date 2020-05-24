Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has provided some 50,000 gallons of water to the Fire Brigade Department on site of the Pakistan Internation­al Airlines’ airplane crash in Model Colony to help extin­guish the fire.

A KW&SB spokesperson, in a statement, said the timely supply of water was needed for putting out the fire in the plane wreckage and the affected houses dur­ing the rescue operation.

He said as soon as the accident was reported, KW&SB Managing Director Asadullah Khan immedi­ately declared emergency at all the hydrants of the city to supply water to the fire brigade through tankers. The hydrants were evacu­ated from other tankers by suspending the ongoing routine water supply opera­tions, while the supply of water to the fire brigade at the accident site was start­ed by several special tank­ers free of cost.

The spokesman said im­mediate measures taken by the Water Board helped the rescue workers to control the fire quickly.