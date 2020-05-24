Share:

LAHORE - The City district administration Saturday conducted raids in different areas of the provincial capital to check prices of meat, fruits and essential items on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal.

Assistant commissioners of Model Town and Raiwind arrested around seven persons involved in overcharging in their jurisdictions.

A spokesperson for Lahore city administration said that massive crackdown on profiteers was under way during the Eid holidays to control prices of edibles.

He said that the Lahore Deputy Commissioner had ordered for a stern action against profiteers and showing no leniency to anyone in this regard. He said action will be taken against the profiteers and hoarders.