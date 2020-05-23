Share:

ISLAMABAD-Shops, markets and business in Islamabad have been allowed to operate from 9am to 7pm from 24 May 2020, says a notification issued by the Islamabad district administration.

“Shops, markets and business, already allowed to operate have been allowed to open from 9am to 10pm during 23 May 2020 to 24 May 2020 and shall operate from 9am to 7pm after 24 May 2020,” said the notification issued on Saturday.

It further said that all earlier restrictions and exemptions shall continue to remain in force. Furthermore, all shrines under the administrative control of Auqaf and Religious Affairs department have been allowed to open subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines (seven days a week).

Meanwhile, the district administration has prohibited the use of motorcycles with bike silencers removed in the limits of the federal capital for four days (May 23 to May 26).

Holidays of sanitation

department cancelled

On the instructions of Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz, holidays of all the staff of Sanitation Department have been cancelled to keep the city clean on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the three days of Eid, the sanitation staff will take part in a special cleaning drive in the city. The mayor of Islamabad says that there would be no compromise on cleanliness.

On the occasion of Eid, a special team headed by Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zmarai has been formed. The special team includes 2000 officers, supervisors, sanitary workers and other staff. The sanitation department’s heavy missionaries including 10 buckets, 18 dumpers, 20 tractor-trolleys and 10 escape lifters, will also take part in the clean-up drive.

In this regard, Assistant Director Sanitation MohsinShirazi said that on the special instructions of the Mayor of Islamabad, staff holidays have been cancelled under the Clean Islamabad Campaign, while cleaning teams will visit mosques, Imambargahs, Eid gahs in two shifts in the morning and evening.

The shops and streets will be cleaned and in this regard lime has been spread around mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs to avoid germs. In this regard, the Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that Islamabad is our capital and face of the country.

He said it is our responsibility to keep it beautiful and said he will also pay surprise visits to the city to see the performance.