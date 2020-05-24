Share:

Srinagar - In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Zamrooda Habib, have expressed solidarity with senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, over the martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sehrai.

Indian troops had martyred Junaid Sehrai along with his associate, Tariq Ahmed, and destroyed 17 houses using chemical weapons during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

On the directives of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq a special delegation of the Hurriyat forum went to the residence of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and paid tributes to Junaid Sehrai.

The KTK Chairperson, Zamrooda Habib, visited the residence of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and eulogized the sacrifice of Junaid Sehrai. On the occasion, she said that the Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for a sacred cause of freedom and their sacrifices would not go waste. She also praised the stand and sacrifices of Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai who spent his whole life for freedom of Kashmir. She said Junaid Sehrai’s mother is a symbol of strength and steadfastness and she was consoling those who were coming to pay tributes to her son. She added that it is also a clear message to India that the Kashmiri leadership would continue its struggle till the mission of the martyrs is accomplished and the goal is achieved.

Hurriyat leaders, Bilal Siddiqi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Javaid Ahmed Mir, in their separate statements in Srinagar paying homage to Junaid Sehrai, Tariq Ahmed Sheikh, and other martyrs said that the Kashmiris youth were choosing resistance against luxurious and promising carriers, leaving their comfortable and consoling abodes to fight a sacred war of freedom from the Indian occupation. They urged the international community to impress upon India to stop its brutalities on the people of occupied Kashmir.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peer Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Irshad in a statement issued in Jammu saluted the courage and resolve of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. He said that the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs go in vain and would take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion. He also urged the international community including the UN take cognizance of Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and play their role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Meanwhile, the Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, in a statement in Islamabad said that Indian state terrorism would not be able to force the Kashmiris to give up their freedom struggle. He said Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute and its resolution lies in implementation of the UN resolutions. He also paid rich tributes to Junaid Sehrai.