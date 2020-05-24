Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar disclosed that Monday would be the last date for submitting applications on Ehsaas Labour Portal. In a tweet on Saturday, Dr. Nishtar said, “Ehsaas Labour Portal will be closed for applications till 11:30 pm on May 25 (Monday)”.

She urged those who lost their jobs due to Coronavirus lockdown to submit their applications at their earliest to get assistance. The Ehsaas Labour portal was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide financial assistance of Rs. 12,000 to those rendered jobless by the lockdown.

The funds for this purpose will be provided from PM’s Covid Relief Fund.