Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed across the country today with religious zeal and fervor and in somber mood due to loss of precious lives in Friday's PIA plane crash and overall context of Corona pandemic engulfing the world.

This year Eid is being celebrated across the country on same day, which will boost national unity and harmony in the testing times.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns while following strict SOPs of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr.

Special prayers have been offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah. Prayers were also offered for early liberation of occupied Muslim territories including Kashmir and Palestine.

Security has been beefed up in different parts of the country including the federal capital to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.