Share:

Mirpur - State-run National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) is completing its ongoing projects on fast track with best utilization of resources despite COVID-19 pandemic”, it was officially stated.

“In a recent development, the construction of 38 kilometer long 500 kV Double Circuit Quad Bundle Transmission Line consists of 126 towers for Looping In & Out 500 kV Single Circuit, Haveli Bahadur Shah-Gatti Circuit-II at 500 kV Grid Station Faisalabad West has been successfully energised on load on 22 May 2020”, an NTDC spokesman said in a news release issued on Saturday.

The NTDC spokesman said that the transmission line is transmitting power from Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant to 500 kV grid station Gatti (Faisalabad) via under construction 500 kV Grid Station Faisalabad West. The spokesman further said that construction work at 500 kV Grid Station Faisalabad West is also being completed at fast pace. The completion of the project will yield to tackle the increasing demand of electricity of domestic, industrial, commercial and agri consumers, he added.

While updating about the completion of another task on war footing, the spokesman said that NTDC team has also completed the installation/erection work of a collapsed tower of 500 kV Rawat-Neelum Jhelum transmission line and the said transmission line has been energized successfully.

MD NTDC Engr Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan has appreciated the efforts of NTDC teams for completing both these tasks by working day and night during corona virus pandemic especially in Eid Holidays, the spokesman added.