LAHORE - As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, actions against criminals involved in heinous business of drugs and smuggling are continued in all districts of the province speedily. In this regard, police teams have successfully conducted different operations in district Khanewal, Hafizabad and Sargodha during the last two weeks and recovered millions rupees worth of drugs including 63 kg chars and arrested the accused. According to the details, Khanewal police received an information a car full of drugs is passing thorough premises of police station Katcha Khoo upon which , local police took timely action and arrested accused Imran S/O Rajab Ali caste, Thiraj 20/8R near Raja Palace and recovered 19 kilo heroine. Likewise information of another informant, action was taken and Nazeer alias Teera S/O Gul Muhammad caste Awan, resident of 38/10R has been arrested from Dabba Chowk Katcha Khoo and 2.200 kilogram heroin have been seized and cases have been registered against them under Section 9C, interrogation is underway from these accused and further recovery is also expected. Likewise, Hafizabad police during the week took action in educational institutions and network of drugs suppliers to Gujranwala, Sialkot along with other districts have been traced out and 8 accused of 2 gangs have been arrested and 21 kilogram heroin has been recovered from them. In actions taken by CIA police, among arrested accused, ring leader of a gang Iftikhar Hussain, Faisal Shehzad, Sakhawat and Usman are included. Ring leader of gang namely Iftikhar Hussain is from Peshawar, who was staying in Hafizabad on temporary basis. Six kilo heroin from Iftikhar Hussain, 2 kilo heroin from Faisal Shehzad, 2 kilo heroin from Sakhawat and 1200 gram heroin from accused Usman have been recovered and separate cases have been registered against them.

In an action occurred two days ago,

Hafizabad Police have recovered 10 kilo having worth of 30 lac heroin from 4 member gang.

Sargodha police took intelligence based action on 7th May by establishing picket on Roshan Adda and stopped car number AWB -185 Sindh and upon search, 21 kilogram heroin, chars and other with 52 kg drugs having total 73kg drugs been recovered and accused Muhammad Raheem S/O Khayal Gul caste Pathan, resident of Post Office Shewa Milk Shahi Kabil Khayal Tehsil Shewa District North Waziristan Agency has been arrested.

The accused used to travel with his young children and used to deal in drugs at the pretext of innocent children and he was taking these drugs to sell in areas of Faislabad.

Cases under relevant sections have been registered against the arrested accused and investigation have been started against them.