ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary opposition parties may oppose the government plan to pass pending important legislation in a special joint session of parliament.

The government is planning to summon joint session of parliament after Eid-ul-Fitr to pass pending bills in both houses of the parliament [ National Assembly and Senate].

The opposition parties` senior lawmakers from both houses will hold meeting, if government plans to call joint session of parliament only to pass pending legislative business.

Background discussions with opposition lawmakers left the impression that they would not blindly accept the proposal to pass pending legislation in the joint session.

Sources said that the government senior lawmakers would also approach opposition before taking decision to pass pending business in joint session of parliament. The government side would contact opposition after Eid-ul-fitar, said the opposition.

According to Article 70 Clause (2), “If a Bill transmitted to a House under clause (1) is rejected or is not passed within ninety days of its receipt or is passed with amendment, the Bill, at the request of the House in which it originated, shall be referred to a mediation committee constituted under Article 71 for consideration and resolution thereon.”