The number of coronavirus infection cases in the country has risen to 54,601 while 2,164 cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

The cases detected in Sindh have soared to 21,645, in Punjab 19,557, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7,685, in Balochistan 3,306, in Islamabad 1,592, in Gilgit Baltistan 619 and in Azad Kashmir 197.

17,198 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll from it stands at 1,133 with thirty-two deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.