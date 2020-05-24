Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office on Saturday.

Matters regarding measures taken to deal with COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting.

The Chief Minister, while giving instructions about the effective implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) devised to deal with coronavirus, said that the people’s support and cooperation is important to check spread of Coronavirus.

He said that government’s efforts can only prove to be fruitful when citizens strictly follows the SOPs. Usman Buzdar appealed to the citizens to maintain social distance on Chand Raat and Eid.

He said that the government is discharging its obligations but the citizens should also take maximum precautions.

He further maintained that no one can say when corona will end, no one can give a final opinion.

The government is fighting this war and brave nations find better ways in their time of trials.

Citizens should fulfill their responsibility by considering it a duty.

He said that start of train and transport service is reviving the economic activities but following preventive measures are very important.

He stressed the need for changing way of living and approach.

Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed Chief Minister about the steps being taken for the prevention of corona and treatment facilities.

Basharat, Rashid, Anwar call on Punjab Chief Minister

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid and Malik Muhammad Anwar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office on Saturday.

Matters regarding implementation on the SOPs formulated to eradicate COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting also condoled over the loss of precious human lives in the plane crash. The meeting also extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.

The CM said that the COVID-19 has changed the world, therefore all should change lifestyle. There is a dire need to observe the SOPs on the occasion of Eid.

He said that by respecting the demands of devotees, government has opened the shrines and instructions have been issued to the Auqaf Department to ensure implementation on the SOPs.

He said that devotees should also display discipline besides maintaining social distance, when visiting shrines. He further maintained that strict implementation on safety measures is essential for the prevention of corona.

Protection of human lives is the top priority of the government.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary Information were also present on the occasion

Buzdar calls

President BOP

Buzdar called President Bank of Punjab (BoP) Zafar Masood, who was injured in a plane crash in Karachi.

Buzdar prayed for his speedy recovery and expressed best wishes. He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant him complete health and early recovery.

Karachi plane crash

a national tragedy

Buzdar has said that the Karachi plane crash is a national tragedy and every heart is saddened and eye is tearful over this incident.

The government equally share the grief of the bereaved families.

He said that only the loved ones of victims know the grief of losing someone dear. May Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families.