KARACHI - Waqas and his wife Nida along with their child Aliyan, among 21 of the PK 8303 crash victims fortunate enough to have their bodies identified, were laid to rest by their relatives at a local graveyard here on Saturday.

The identified bodies includ­ing that of Captain Sajjad Gul ( the chief pilot) and passengers Moham­mad Tahir (Model Colony), Dilshad Begum (Kharadar), Iqra Shahid (Gulshan e Iqbal), Balaj (Gulshan e Hadeed), Farhan (Ghotki), Saleem Qadir (Bahadurabad) and 11 oth­ers are those that have been either handed over to their next of kin or in process of so after necessary DNA matching.

“Process of identification of bodies and handing over to the concerned families is fast underway,” said PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez men­tioning that district managers of the airline are to visit the homes of those who lost lives in the tragic incident and pay for burial process.

It was mentioned that immediate family members of many of the un­fortunate souls were also reaching Karachi from Lahore so as to ensure needed DNA matching required for identification and consequent but es­sential formalities.

As for the couple buried today in the megapolis, they had their family resi­dence in Waheedabad neighborhood off Gulbahar area (Nazimabad) and had moved to Lahore a few years ago. Their funeral prayers were offered at Osmania Mosque and attended by relatives as well as neighbours.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secre­tary, Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs who is also Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf – PTI’s Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Aftab Ja­hangir on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in PIA plane crash incident at Model Coloney Karachi.

MNA Aftab Jahangir along with President, Karachi Labor Wing Naeem Adil Sheikh and others visited the site of plane crash, said a spokesperson to MNA Aftab Jahangir.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that it is very unfortunate incident and the loss of life and property caused by the plane crash is very big tragedy. May Allah raise the ranks of the mar­tyrs in the crash, they prayed.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the be­reaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of Yahya Polani, the owner of Polani Travels and offered condolences to him on the death of his nephew Zain Polani, his wife and three children in a plane crash.

Imran Ismail said it was a great shock to the Polani family as an entire family had affected in the accident, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Gov­ernor on Saturday.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to for­give all those who died in the plane crash and to help the bereaved family to bear this trauma with courage.