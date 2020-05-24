Share:

FAISALABAD - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Saturday directed the police officers to ensure implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus during ‘chand raat’ and Eid days.

In a statement issued here, he directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad, District Police Officers (DPOs) of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to evolve a comprehensive security plan for moon night and Eid days, besides creating awareness among the general public so that the SOPs as announced by the government could be implemented in true letter and spirit.

He said that on moon night, a large number of people were expected to throng markets, bazaars and shopping malls. “Therefore, police should take appropriate measures to control the rush as mob gathering is conducive for the spread of coronavirus,” the RPO added.

He also directed the police officers to beef up the security of banks, ATMs and money changers so that nefarious designs of miscreants could be foiled.

He also directed the police heads to ensure screening and technical sweeping of Eid congregation sites besides installations of walkthrough gates and the provision of metal detectors where needed.