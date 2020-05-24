Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department has apprised the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that its study has found a decline in COVID-19 transmission rate related to rise in temperature and humidity.

The PMD official briefed the meeting headed by Minister for Planning Asad Umar through video link that a deep study show the coronavirus spread mostly occurred in the mid latitude which had cold and dry weather.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said that there is 90 percent local transmission of COVID-19 at the moment and only ten percent were foreign induced. The Forum agreed for a strict and proper screening of the passengers arriving at the airports.

Meanwhile, dispatch of fresh tranche of sixth consignment containing medical and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics have been sent on Saturday to Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to NDMA spokesman, the transported equipment to Sindh province contained 52,500 N-95 and KN-95 masks and 63,000 protective suits.

Sharing the details of equipment sent to AJK, he said 5,250 N-95 and KN-95 masks and 6,300 protective suits have been delivered to various hospitals of AJK.

Likewise, 8,750 N-95 and KN-95 masks, 10,500 protective suits were sent hospitals of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Similarly, face masks, face shields, surgical gloves, shoes cover and safety goggles have also been delivered to the hospitals of different federating units. The seventh tranche of medical equipment and PPEs will be sent to federating units after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Also, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said the incumbent government is taking concrete measures to facilitate the marginalized segments of the society in wake of COVID -19 pandemic. In a statement, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to ease the lockdown only to facilitate the downtrodden people of the country.

The Minister said it is now responsibility of the people to observe all precautionary measures to stay safe.

He said Pakistan is a developing country and cannot afford ceasing of economic activities for a long period.