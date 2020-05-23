Share:

RAWALPINDI - Armed dacoits, robbers and auto theft gangs have deprived citizens of cash, laptops, mobile phones, electronic appliances, 24 motorcycles and two cars during 48 strikes in various areas of district.

A drastic surge has been witnessed in street crimes in the city. According to details, a gang of dacoits in disguise of drug inspectors have intercepted a medicine company distributor and looted cash Rs 231,000 from him in limits of Police Station Taxila. They said another gang of dacoits stormed into shop of Muhammad Imran and snatched Rs 35,000 and three mobile phones from him.

In yet another incident of street crime, a gang of four dacoits having weapons intercepted a citizen ZaheerAhmed Hashmi in the precincts of PS Westridge and looted Rs 310,000 and fled.

A female was going to bazaar when dacoits stopped her in area of PS City and deprived her of purse containing cash and mobile phones. Robbers walked in medical store of Tauqeer Ahmed in area of PS Waris Khan and snatched Rs 100,000 and fled.

In area of Sadiqabad, dacoits snatched Rs 20,000 from Muhammad Ateeq whereas dacoits deprived AitsamUllah of mobile phone in jurisdiction of PS New Town. Similarly, many other citizens were deprived of mobile phones and cash.

On the other hand, the auto theft gangs picked away two cars and 24 motorcycles from limits of various police stations. Similarly, five women including two sisters were kidnapped from different localities of the city.

They added PS Naseerabad officials thwarted wheat smuggling bid by impounding a truck loaded with 1,200 wheat bags. A case has been registered against him while further investigation was on.

A police spokesman also informed that the police during a crackdown have held drug peddlers and seized narcotics. He said a team of PS Rawat headed by SHO SI Malik Kashif arrested a notorious drug smuggler during a raid and recovered 9 kg Charas from his possession. A case was registered against the drug peddler ZulqadarShehzad and further investigation was on. CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas have appreciated efforts of SHO PS Rawat and his team.