KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that DNA samples of the victims died in Pakistan International Airline–PIA’s plane crash, have been collected for identification, so as to hand over the bodies to the bereaved families after comparison and matching with the DNA of their relatives.

The heirs of the victims of plane crash would be paid rupees one million each initially, besides the insurance amount, he said this while speaking on the oc­casion of visit to the site of plane crash incident here, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Imran Ismail said that on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the heirs of the victims would be paid rupees one mil­lion, each initially. The insurance amount would be in addition, he added.

The Sindh Governor visited the site of PIA’s plane crash at Model Colony here along with the Members of Provincial As­sembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Firdous Sha­mim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Sidrah Imran, Jamal Siddiqui and Member Nation­al Assembly Aftab Siddiqui.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, CEO PIA Arshad Malik also accompanied the Sindh Governor. The Gov­ernor of Sindh sought details of the acci­dent from the residents of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that it was a very sad event in which precious human lives were lost.

The Governor of Sindh was informed by the CEO of PIA that PIA Scouts have been largely participated in the relief work. He said that all the bodies had been recovered from the plane crash wreckage while two persons had survived the tragedy.

Talking to media after inspecting the plane crash site, the Governor of Sindh ap­preciated the role of Pakistan Army and

Rangers personnel, Edhi, Cheepa, Pakistan Boy Scouts and Red Crescent volunteers in the relief work and said that they worked very hard.

He further said that on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the rela­tives and occupants of the houses affected by the accident were being accommodated at Qasr Naz and Airport Hotel.

He said that the Pakistani nation was already suffering due to coronavirus and now there was an atmosphere of mourning in the whole country after this accident of plane crash.

To a question, Imran Ismail said that the inquiry committee constituted by the Fed­eral government had started its work and the causes of the incident would be ascer­tained when its report comes out.

The Sindh Governor appealed to the me­dia to broadcast or publish only authentic news of the accident because rumors and speculations were causing a lot of distress to the family members of victims while they were already in a state of shock and mourn­ing. He said that the survival of two people in the tragic accident was manifestation of the power and authority of Allah Almighty.

Later, the Governor of Sindh visited the Emergency Response Center and Call Center set up at PIA Headquarters. PIA CEO Arshad Malik told the Sindh Governor that the Emergency Response Center had started functioning within half an hour of the accident.

He said that so far the bodies of 18 victims had been handed over to their families while the process of removing all the bodies from the rubble had been completed.

The Governor was further informed that after taking the DNA of the rela­tives, the remaining bodies would be handed over to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minis­ter for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the houses destroyed in the accident would be rebuilt by the federal government while compensation would be announced after estimating the number of vehicles de­stroyed in the incident.

He said that the facts of the accident would be brought before the parliament and the public.