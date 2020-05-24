Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital after his state of health started deteriorating here.

The minister after testing positive for coronavirus, a few days ago, was taken into hos­pital, according to a news re­lease on Saturday.

Family members, friends and relatives of Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch have appealed to the peo­ple to pray for his speedy recovery.

It is pertinent to mention that the provincial minister was continuously busy in wel­fare of the public owing to coronavirus.

MAYOR URGES TO FOLLOW SOPS DURING EID DAYS

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Saturday urged the public to fol­low the standard operat­ing procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to limit the transmission of Covid-19.

Talking to Media, he called upon the people to practice social distancing and adopt other precautionary mea­sures while doing shopping in the bazaars to help pre­vent the spread of the coro­navirus.

Mayor directed to staff of the Sukkur Municipal Corpo­ration to celebrate Eid in their areas with simplicity.

“I appeal to the people to take precautionary measures on the occasion of Eid. The people should wear masks and avoid going to markets unnec­essarily,” he added.