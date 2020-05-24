Share:

HYDERABAD - Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Saturday took serious notice of the media re­ports regarding alleged corruption, nepotism and favoritism in SPSC’s Combined Competi­tive Examination (CCE-2018).

The Media Coordinator terming it a mali­cious media campaign against constitutional body of the province by those who could not qualify the examination.

Terming such reports as false, baseless and un­founded, Media Coordinator said whole process of CCE-18 and other examinations conducted by SPSC, was transparent and strictly in accordance with laid down procedures.

He said honourable Supreme Court had vali­dated the appointment of two members of SPSC Saindad Solangi and Ghulam Shabir Shaikh in the year 2016 and directed Sindh government to re­tain their services as member of the commission.

The total 247 posts had been advertised for CCE-18, of them150 for rural and 97 for ur­ban candidates for which 43200 candidates had applied for these posts, he said and add­ed that only 4458 candidates had qualified screening test.

He said 554 candidates had qualified the writ­ten test out of 3382 appeared, of them only 235 (149 rural and 86 urban) were declared as quali­fied in CCE-2018.

He said the alleged malicious campaign against SPSC was nothing but an attempt by some of the unsuccessful candidates to tarnish the image of the provincial public service commission.

Sindh Public Service Commission, being the constitutional institution of the province reserved the right to take legal action against them and take them to the court of law, he warned.