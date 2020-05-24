KARACHI - Trade union and labour support organisations on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in which the apex court has held that the contract workers have legitimate and fundamental right to form a union or becoming a part of it and take part in the union referendum or elections.
In a joint statement, Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) Karamat Ali; Secretary General, National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) Nasir Mansoor, President, Peoples Labour Bureau Sindh , Habibuddin Junaidi, Democratic Wokrkers Union State Bank of Pakistan, Liaqat Sahi and General Secretary Home-based Women Workers Federation, Ms. Zehra Khan and others underlined the need for implementation of the order in all corporation in the country.
The labour leaders said that since introduction of neo-liberal economic policies in the country the companies have started employing their workers and employees on contract and third-party system, in which the workers do not have legal labour rights.