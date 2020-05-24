Share:

KARACHI - Trade union and labour support organisa­tions on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in which the apex court has held that the contract workers have legitimate and fundamental right to form a union or becoming a part of it and take part in the union referendum or elections.

In a joint statement, Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) Karamat Ali; Secretary Gen­eral, National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) Nasir Mansoor, President, Peoples Labour Bu­reau Sindh , Habibuddin Junaidi, Democratic Wokrkers Union State Bank of Pakistan, Li­aqat Sahi and General Secretary Home-based Women Workers Federation, Ms. Zehra Khan and others underlined the need for imple­mentation of the order in all corporation in the country.

The labour leaders said that since introduc­tion of neo-liberal economic policies in the country the companies have started employ­ing their workers and employees on contract and third-party system, in which the workers do not have legal labour rights.