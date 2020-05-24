Share:

Washington - US-led coalition forces and their Kurdish allies the Syrian Democratic Forces killed two regional Islamic State group leaders in a raid in eastern Syria this week, US Central Command announced on Friday. Ahmad ‘Isa Ismail al-Zawi and Ahmad ‘Abd Muhammad Hasan al-Jughayfi were killed in the May 17 joint raid on an IS position in Deir Ezzor province, CentCom said in a statement. Al-Zawi, also known as Abu Ali al-Baghdadi, was the IS regional leader of North Baghdad, it said, and was “responsible for disseminating terrorist guidance from senior IS leadership to operatives in North Baghdad.” Al-Jughayfi, also known as Abu Ammar, was a senior IS logistics and supplies official “responsible for directing the acquisition and transport of weapons, IED materials, and personnel across Iraq and Syria,” CentCom said.