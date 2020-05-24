Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, has said that Eid-ul-Fitr surely a best reward of Allah Almighty after the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of thanking the Allah Almighty.

He said that this Eid is being celebrated in the extra ordinary circumstances occurred due to coronavirus. He said that millions of people are facing unemployment and economic hardships due to the coronavirus.

We should not forget them as well on this Eid occasion. The nation is facing challenges due to Covid-19.

This time Eid is being celebrated with simplicity because of COVID-19 and plane crash in Karachi.

We salute to the martyrs of plane crash and corona and government equally shares the grief of families of martyrs.

He said that eyes filled with tears on the occasion of Eid by remembering love ones.

He appealed to the citizens to wear masks besides washing hands frequently on Eid as it is not just a matter of their lives but it’s about the lives of their love ones as well. Do not go out from homes unnecessarily. He asked people to please Allah Almighty by helping the needy people around them.

Buzdar said that it is my conviction that our salvation lies in accommodating the poor segment of the society and welfare of the common men.

Usman Buzdar said that today we also have to remember those who sacrificed their lives for the safety of motherland.

He expressed solidarity with the parents and families of brave son of soils, who embraced martyrdom for the motherland. We are standing with great families of martyrs, he concluded.