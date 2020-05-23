Share:

PESHAWAR-A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called on the Secretary Industries KP Aamir Latif here on Saturday. They discussed matters relating to promotion of investment in the newly merged districts, Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and progress on establishment of border bazaars at Pak-Afghan trade routes, a news release issued said.

Headed by FPCCI Coordinator for KP, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, the delegation was comprised of the president, KCCI, Colonel (Retd) Mohammad Saddique, Shahid Shinwari, Syed Jawad Kazmi and Ali Faisal. CEO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Khattak and Director Industries KP, Gohar Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, the Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aamir Latif has said that after completion of fencing, the government is going to establish border bazaars Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Shah Saleem Warandu (Chitral). The Secretary Industries KP said that the objective of the initiative is the provision of employment to the population of the border areas.

He said that work on all these schemes is in progress while steps for establishment of new industrial estate in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA and promotion of investment have also been started to generate maximum employment opportunities for locals.

The members of the delegation called for establishment of economic zones and initiating of steps for promotion of SMEs businesses in the newly merged districts and consultations with all chambers of the merged districts for promotion of industries and investment in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI Coordinator, Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that they are highly thankful to Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan for evolving a special development package for the newly merged districts and selection of district Khyber as pilot project wherein steps are being taken for promotion of tourism, mineral development, Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and establishment of economic zones to provide employment to local youth.